Iowa governor gives daily update on the coronavirus pandemic as cases surpass 10k

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Reynolds confirmed 408 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 10,111 positive cases across the state. The governor confirmed 19 additional deaths meaning 207 Iowans have died from the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests that came from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place dropped from 85% to "nearly 80%," the governor said.

Reynolds said 261 of the confirmed cases were from Polk and Woodberry counties. The governor said 1 in 52 Iowans have been tested which is less than 2% of the state.

The governor said she is traveling to Washington D.C. this week to talk with President Donald Trump on Iowa's response to the pandemic. Reynolds said she is traveling on a private plane paid by her campaign fund.