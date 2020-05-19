Watch Live at 11: IA gov. gives daily briefing, May 19

It's been about 11 weeks since Iowa saw its first cases of coronavirus.

As did the rest of the country, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had issued temporary restrictions on businesses, events and gatherings across the state. These restrictions loosened statewide Friday, March 15.

As the Iowa Quad Cities slowly reopen, the Illinois side remains under a tighter lockdown, so to speak. With non-essential businesses remaining closed and restaurant dine-in service still unavailable.

In contrast to Iowa, Illinois has engaged in a five-step reopen plan, where each phase becomes less and less restricted on services, gatherings and other movement throughout the state. As of Tuesday, May 19, Illinois remained in phase two, with sights on entering phase three as early as the end of May.