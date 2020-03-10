Iowa governor allows college bars to reopen with distancing

Students in the state's largest college towns will be able to go back out to the bar scene next week as long as they follow guideliens.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing bars in Iowa's two largest college towns to reopen next week after a five-week closure helped stop coronavirus outbreaks among young adults.

Reynolds signed an order allowing bars to reopen Monday in Johnson and Story counties as long as they follow social-distancing rules.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to reopen almost immediately, on Friday at 5 p.m. The venues are often packed with University of Iowa and Iowa State University students.