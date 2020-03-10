x
Iowa governor allows college bars to reopen with distancing

Students in the state's largest college towns will be able to go back out to the bar scene next week as long as they follow guideliens.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing bars in Iowa's two largest college towns to reopen next week after a five-week closure helped stop coronavirus outbreaks among young adults. 

Reynolds signed an order allowing bars to reopen Monday in Johnson and Story counties as long as they follow social-distancing rules. 

Breweries, wineries and distilleries are allowed to reopen almost immediately, on Friday at 5 p.m. The venues are often packed with University of Iowa and Iowa State University students. 

The order says all customers must consume their food and drinks while seated at a bar, booth or table, and must be at least 6 feet apart. 

