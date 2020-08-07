Iowa governor decries local mandatory mask wearing

Gov. Reynolds adds her voice to the list of many against Muscatine's recent face mask order.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask wearing unless the governor says they can.

Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face covering in public.

Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor.