Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders residents in northeast to limit gatherings to household members

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Reynolds press conference by the numbers:

- 146 new cases with 2,141 confirmed cases across the state

- 7 deaths with 60 deaths confirmed due to the coronavirus

- 2 additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Linn Manor Care Center in Marion and Lutheran Living in Muscatine. There have now been 9 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state.

Reynolds also ordered Iowans in the northeast part of the state to limit contact with others to members of one's immediate household. The governor continues to refrain from using the "stay at home" order terminology, but banned gatherings outside of those who don't live together until April 30.

The region includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek counties.

Businesses are asked to continue screening employees and enforce social distancing in the workplace.