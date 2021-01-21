Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 update, Jan. 21

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state dipped below 500 for the first time since October last Saturday.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a COVID-19 press conference Thursday.

Notable updates on the state of the pandemic in Iowa:

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state dipped below 500 for the first time since October Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

In her Condition of the State address last week, Reynolds proposed requiring all schools to offer parents the option of sending their children to the classroom full time.

An owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign.