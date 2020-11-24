Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 press conference

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is giving a COVID-19 press conference as cases remain the highest they've been since the start of the pandemic.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a COVID-19 press conference as cases remain near the highest they've been since the start of the pandemic.

Last week the state saw a 14.7% coronavirus positivity rate which was a slight decrease from the week prior, the governor said. Reynolds noted that it's too soon to tell if case numbers are trending downward.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report suggested that with strong mitigation efforts, coronavirus cases in Iowa could move to the yellow zone in four to five weeks.