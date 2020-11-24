Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 press conference

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a COVID-19 press conference as cases remain near the highest they've been since the start of the pandemic.
Last week the state saw a 14.7% coronavirus positivity rate which was a slight decrease from the week prior, the governor said. Reynolds noted that it's too soon to tell if case numbers are trending downward.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force report suggested that with strong mitigation efforts, coronavirus cases in Iowa could move to the yellow zone in four to five weeks.
Reynolds encouraged Iowans to donate to local food banks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as well as convalescent plasma for those suffering from COVID-19.