Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives COVID-19 press conference, Feb. 17

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a COVID-19 press conference Wednesday addressing the state of the pandemic in Iowa.

Reynolds announced all 99 counties will receive full vaccine allocations next week after meeting state requirements as well as additional doses counties hadn't previously seen.

Statewide, 62,000 doses are being allocated from the federal government, a 24% increase. Nationwide, an additional 2.5 million doses are being distributed with 1 million going to pharmacies.

Reynolds announced the White House said the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February. The company aims to distribute 100 million vaccines by the end of June.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is also changing the reporting of Iowans tested for the coronavirus. The department will now solely track the number of positive and negative tests.