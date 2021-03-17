WATCH: All Iowans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 5, governor projects

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is giving a COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday all residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in just over two weeks.

Reynolds said the state is expecting a "significant" increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation and projects opening vaccine eligibility to all Iowans by Monday, April 5, 2021.

The governor said the state expects to see the "significant jump" in vaccine allocations starting Monday, March 29.

For the week of Monday, March 15, Iowa was allocated 86,540 vaccines.

One year ago March 17, Reynolds signed an emergency public health proclamation closing restaurants and bars.

Watch the full briefing here: