Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 9

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds announced two more people died in Iowa. Both people were in Linn County. One person was an elderly adult and the other is classified as an older adult.

Iowa is reporting 29 deaths.

Reynolds also announced 125 new confirmed tests of the coronavirus bringing the total of numbers in the case to 1,270 confirmed cases.

In Iowa, the curve is starting to flatten attributed to social distancing efforts.

Reynolds declared April 9 as a Day of Prayer for the state ahead of Easter.

There have also been 882 negative cases bringing the total to 13, 703 cases. Across the state 115 people are currently hospitalized and 476 people are declared as a confirmed recovery.

Reynolds again emphasized the need to flatten the curve to ensure the state's health care system is not overwhelmed.