Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives daily update on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 27

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Several businesses may reopen to 50% capacity on May 1, Gov. Reynolds announced Monday.

Restaurants, fitness centers and retail may reopen at a reduced capacity in 77 counties, the governor said. Scott County is not included and is expected to reopen with Iowa's 22 other counties on May 15.

Social distancing measures are required such as tables that are 6-feet apart.

The governor said spiritual and religious gatherings are also allowed. Social, recreational and sporting events will continue to be limited to groups of 10.

Malls are not allowed to open play areas and food courts.

Reynolds said those who are more vulnerable to catch the coronavirus, such as those with preexisting conditions or are 65-years-old or older, should continue to limit their activity.

"People have to be responsible," Reynolds said when asked if Iowans should travel to other counties.

The governor said if there is a notable uptick in cases, reopening measures might have to be scaled back.

The governor said nine more people have died from the virus meaning it is confirmed that 127 Iowans have died from the new coronavirus. Eight of those people had preexisting conditions, Reynolds said.