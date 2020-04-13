Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives daily update on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 13

Gov. Reynolds' daily press conference April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Reynolds confirmed 113 new cases bringing the state's total to 1,710 cases. Cass County confirmed a case meaning 82 counties have had a confirmed case.

There were two additional deaths meaning 43 people died from the coronavirus.

Reynolds said Iowa's peak is still expected later this month but that deaths and positive cases are expected to rise until then.

The Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) divided the state into six regions detailing how hospitals are handling the outbreak.

Region Five, which includes Scott, Henry, Clinton and Muscatine Counties is reporting 55 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, 24 patients in ICU and 15 people on ventilators.