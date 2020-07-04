Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives daily COVID-19 update Tuesday

Gov. Reynolds holds a daily press conference April 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting communities.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a daily press conference April 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting communities and how government is responding.

Reynolds reported an elderly resident of Benton County died from the coronavirus bringing the state's total number of confirmed deaths due to the pandemic to 26 people.

Reynolds also reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus with three new counties confirming cases. In Iowa, 78 counties are now reporting confirmed cases.

"It would be irresponsible for me to do a statewide [stay-at-home order]," Reynolds said in the press conference. "I believe in the data, I believe in the strategy and I believe this is the right way to move forward. If we feel this is what needs to be done then we will move forward. We will be ready to go if and when we need to do that."

Of the 26 deaths in the state, 46% were long-term care residents. Of all confirmed cases in the state, 23% have been healthcare workers.