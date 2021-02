Gov. Reynolds is order the flags to be lowered in honor of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued an order declaring that flags be lowered to half-staff in order to honor victims of COVID-19 after a new milestone had been reached.

Until sunset on Friday, February 26, flags at the State Capitol and other public buildings and facilities, flags are to be lowered to half-staff.

Officials also encourage private citizens and businesses to do the same.