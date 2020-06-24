Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

OSHA completed its investigation of the Waterloo plant and decided to not sanction the company.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s workplace safety agency says an inspection didn’t uncover any violations at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant, which employed several people who died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its investigation into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctioning the meat company.

County officials and workers have alleged that in March and early April, Tyson workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing.