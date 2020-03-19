Iowa DOT making some changes due to COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Transportation "wants to help you with your social distance."
The DOT is extending expiration dates on driver's licenses and vehicle registrations until the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency ends. Gov. Kim Reynolds declared the public health emergency Tuesday, March 17.
All driver's licenses with a Jan. 16, 2020 expiration date will remain valid until the proclamation is over. Vehicle registrations that were set to expire on Jan. 17 or later are also included in that ruling.
Iowa residents who buy a car during this time will also be exempt from registering it within 30 days.
Appointments are also required to get a license from the service center.
