WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state's response to COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday as more than 500,000 in Iowa have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, Reynolds announced all Iowans will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine appointment starting April 5 if federal supply continues as expected.

She called the recent allocation projections a "game-changer" for vaccine administration.

"We've proven that we can manage the virus while responsibly moving ahead with our lives as vaccine supply increases, getting life back to normal finally becomes possible," Reynolds said. "All these things are possible, and soon. But like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good."

As of Wednesday morning, 504,898 individuals are considered to be fully-vaccinated by the state of Iowa. Of those, 485,449 are Iowans.

The state happily reported zero outbreaks among long-term care facilities last week, but on Tuesday, one facility reported eight cases among staff and residents.

This comes as cases of the B.1.1.7 variant climb in Iowa.

As of Tuesday evening, the CDC reported 63 cases of this variant in the state. No other variants have been confirmed so far.

Also last week—the data center that houses Iowa's Immunization Registry Information System, IRIS, reported a malfunction on March 16 that made it impossible for providers to report vaccine administration rates.

The issue was resolved, but administration rates from last week compared to the previous week are slightly down.