Iowa virus hospitalizations continue to decline

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa has dipped below 500 for the first time since October.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video is from a drive-through vaccine clinic in Illinois.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 474 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals Saturday, down from 505 on Friday.

The last time the number of people hospitalized was below 500 was on Oct. 18.

The state reported 730 new cases and two deaths Sunday to give Iowa a total of 304,852 cases and 4,323 deaths since the pandemic began.