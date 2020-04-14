Iowa confirms highest number of coronavirus cases, dozens linked to outbreak at Tyson plant

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. updating the state on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state of Iowa.

Reynolds confirmed 189 positive new cases across the state, the largest positive case count in a single day since Iowa started tracking cases of the coronavirus. Iowa now has 1,899 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of those positive cases, 86 were related to an outbreak at a Tyson pork processing plant in Louisa County. Reynolds said the state is not involved in deciding when the plan can reopen. The state is working on tracing people who have come into contact with each other to better understand the scope of the outbreak.

Reynolds announced that six additional people died meaning it is confirmed that 49 people have died from the coronavirus.

Reynolds noted she is considering extending school closures into May. Formerly, the governor said Iowa's cases will peak toward the end of April.

Reynolds emphasized that ending social distancing measures will be based on individual state's metrics, but that she is talking with other states in the Midwest to understand how to gradually reopen businesses in a successful way.