Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests

Officials say the mistaken data dramatically altered numbers that school district are using to gauge the ability to return to in-person classes.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. An Iowa county says that a clinic failed to report up to 3,000 negative coronavirus test results, as concerns about inaccuracies in the state’s official pandemic data continued to mount even as schools use it to determine their fall plans. Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Reynolds, said more information would be released Wednesday, Aug. 19. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa county says that a clinic failed to report up to 3,000 negative coronavirus test results, as concerns about inaccuracies in the state’s official pandemic data continued to mount even as schools use it to determine their fall plans. 

Webster County Public Health department spokeswoman Kelli Bloomquist says her agency uncovered the clinic’s failure to report negative tests last week, and the clinic belatedly submitted the 3,000 results. 

The state system rejected the submissions, but a subsequent review confirmed that many tests had not been entered. 

The new information dramatically reduced the county’s 14-day positivity rate, which the state is using to determine whether school districts must return for at least 50% in-person instruction. 

