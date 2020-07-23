x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Iowa cites quality concerns for cuts at Dubuque testing site

Gov. Reynolds's aide says that safety and quality assurance are the reasons the governor limited testing at the site.
Credit: AP
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds says concerns with the quality and safety of coronavirus testing at a busy clinic in Dubuque prompted the state to sharply reduce its operations this week. 

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says the state will send 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County to make additional testing available to residents at other area clinics to fill the gap. 

Dubuque announced Monday that the governor’s office had ordered that testing at the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic be open only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and take no more than 100 samples per day. The site had been processing up to 550 samples per day.