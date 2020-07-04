Iowa campgrounds closed for recreational use

Restrictions from the State of Iowa in response to the coronavirus have prompted campgrounds to close.

Restrictions from the State of Iowa have prompted campgrounds to close.

The closures are in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19; they will be closed for recreational use through April 30.

Iowa State Parks will remain open for use during the day only. People can still use the roads, trails, lakes, rivers, and streams. In addition, boat ramps, access points, and other open spaces will remain accessible.

The following facilities are closed at Iowa state parks:

Bathrooms and outhouses

Campgrounds

Playgrounds

Cabins, lodges and other shelters

Visitor centers and museums

Users are urged to remember the state guidelines when using these recreational spaces:

Keep a six-foot distance between yourself and other visitors

Avoid popular areas where groups may congregate

Frequently sanitize or wash your hands

Stay home if you have been sick in the last two weeks

Programs and events that were scheduled through April 30 have been cancelled or postponed.