Iowa campgrounds closed for recreational use

Restrictions from the State of Iowa have prompted campgrounds to close.
The closures are in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19; they will be closed for recreational use through April 30.
Iowa State Parks will remain open for use during the day only. People can still use the roads, trails, lakes, rivers, and streams. In addition, boat ramps, access points, and other open spaces will remain accessible.
The following facilities are closed at Iowa state parks:
- Bathrooms and outhouses
- Campgrounds
- Playgrounds
- Cabins, lodges and other shelters
- Visitor centers and museums
Users are urged to remember the state guidelines when using these recreational spaces:
- Keep a six-foot distance between yourself and other visitors
- Avoid popular areas where groups may congregate
- Frequently sanitize or wash your hands
- Stay home if you have been sick in the last two weeks
Programs and events that were scheduled through April 30 have been cancelled or postponed.
If you had a reservation at any of the state’s parks through May and wish to cancel, you can do so without a cancellation fee. Transaction fees, however, will still apply. Call 877-427-2757 for cancellations or other questions.