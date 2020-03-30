Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order

Reynolds, an abortion opponent, says the move was not based on her personal ideology but a broad order to conserve medical equipment.

Abortion providers with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are suing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for suspending abortion procedures as part of her order to halt elective and non-emergency medical procedures.

