Illinois launches travel map to identify COVID-19 hot spots

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois health department launched a map to help travelers identify COVID-19 hot spots across the country.

States with COVID-19 cases of 15 per 100,000 or greater were labeled higher risk for travel and states with lower case rates were considered lower risk for travel. Illinois is considered lower risk, while Missouri is considered higher risk.

"It's some simple guidance," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said duirng a press conference in East St. Louis Monday. "Maybe it will help you pick one location over another."

In addition to the map, the website also lists other data for each state, including their seven-day rolling averages and population estimates.

"This virus does not recognize border and specific regions," Ezike said. "We know people may have to travel, but based on where you do go, that travel may increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19. If you're going by car, think about, as you're stopping for gas and food, what are the rates in this area?"

Illinois Gov. Pritzker traveled to East St. Louis Monday to discuss new restrictions that will take effect in the area Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate in the area increased from 8.5% to 8.9%.

As a whole, Illinois' positivity rate is 6.1% Monday, a decreased from 6.12% Sunday.

The state reported 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 207,854. The state also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,756.