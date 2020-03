These workers are being asked to register with Illinois Helps to become part of an alert system to respond to a significant disaster or public health emergency.

The State of Illinois is asking for licensed healthcare workers to join in the fight against COVID-19.

This includes all healthcare professionals, like doctors, physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, ad more.

