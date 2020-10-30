Illinois Restaurant Association challenges Pritzker's emergency power with lawsuit

The lawsuit, brought by 37 restaurants and bars in the McHenry County suburbs, alleges that Governor J.B. Pritzker's orders to close their businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic no longer hold any weight, saying that the emergency power expired 30 days after the initial disaster declaration.

"At a time we need Governor Pritzker to listen the most, please give our industry a fighting chance to get through this winter and to survive so that we have a future, not only for ourselves, but for our friends and family," says Jodi Fyfe, founder of the Chicago-based event company The Paramount Group. "And guess what; you all want to come out to dinner, you all want to have that, well, if we don't do something now, there won't be a place for you all to come to."