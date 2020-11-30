Illinois residents: Get a COVID-19 test for free at TaxSlayer Center

As the coronavirus surges across the country, it's better to be safe than sorry this holiday season. Get a free COVID-19 test at the TaxSlayer starting Saturday.

MOLINE, Ill. — As the coronavirus surges across the country, it's better to be safe than sorry this holiday season. Illinois residents can get a free COVID-19 test at the TaxSlayer Center starting Saturday.

The drive-thru testing site will be in the parking lot at 1201 River Drive, Moline from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Testing is free to all Illinois residents and no appointment or doctor referral is needed.

Those being tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once your car is in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your vehicle. Walk-up testing is also offered.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to get tested: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.