Illinois records fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

3 days after fully re-opening, Illinois is seeing record low COVID-19 numbers.
Illinois is reporting the lowest daily cases of coronavirus since March 2020.

 The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting Monday 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 9 additional deaths.

 Public health officials say nearly 69% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose with 52% of adults being fully vaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13 is 1.1%. 

There have been 1.38 million Illinois COVID-19 cases, including 23,070 deaths.  

