Illinois places stricter regulations on some counties north of the QC to reduce spread of COVID-19

Starting Saturday, October 3, stricter mitigations to help curb COVID-19 will be put in place in Region 1. This area encompasses counties in northwestern Illinois: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

According to a statement from the governor's office, the region has seen a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 8% or higher for three days in a row. Those numbers put the region under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

The following changes will commence Saturday:

Bars



No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants



No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings



Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Schools are not included in these changes.