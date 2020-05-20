Illinois on track to loosen restrictions later this month

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says all parts of Illinois are on track to see coronavirus-related restrictions loosened and more businesses reopen before the end of May.

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says all parts of Illinois are on track to see coronavirus-related restrictions loosened and more businesses reopen before the end of May. Though officials warned Tuesday, May 19 that residents must remain diligent about stopping the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, May 20, Illinois remains in phase 2 of a five-phase plan to reopen the state.

Illinois recorded 1,545 new cases of COVID-19, including 146 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total cases to 98,030, with 4,379 deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the numbers are evidence Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and other measures such as wearing masks are working. But she says “we can’t undo all that we’ve done.”