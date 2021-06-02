Pritzker: Illinois on track for projected Phase 5 reopening

The governor says that improving COVID-19 metrics has made it possible for to reopen the state as predicted on June 11.

According to Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois is on track to go through with re-opening plans as part of Phase 5 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan on its planned date of Friday, June 11.

In a Wednesday, June 2 visit to Peoria, Pritzker says that his administration is fully intending to fully re-open the state through Phase 5 on the projected June 11 date, thanks to continually improving COVID-19 metrics.

The transition to Phase 5 includes removing capacity limits, mask mandates for vaccinated individuals (in most situations), and other restrictions.

"I just looked at them on my way here, and we have declining numbers of cases, declining people in the hospital, declining people who are going to the hospital for the first time with COVID, so my expectation is that on June 11th as we projected we will move to phase 5, which is a full re-opening," he said.