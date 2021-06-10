Say goodbye to capacity limits. Illinois fully reopens on Friday, June 11th

Phase 5 completes the "Restore Illinois" plan.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is set to officially reopen on Friday, June 11 as it moves into Phase 5, the final phase of the Restore Illinois plan.

This means across Illinois, capacity limits on businesses, public facilities, events and gatherings will be gone.

One day before the reopening, Illinois' public health department was reporting 764 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. This is the lowest number since the start of the pandemic.

This statistic is in line with the Quad Cities area, where Unity Point campuses saw three inpatients on Wednesday, June 8; the fewest since June 30 of 2020.

“I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large – not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated," said Governor J.B. Pritzker. "As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois.”

There have been 11.9 million vaccine doses administered across the state. More than 68% of people age 18 or older have gotten at least one dose, according to the CDC; 51% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated.

Illinois has remained on track with masking guidelines from the CDC. For those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or social distance. Find more information about safety guidance here.

For those who have not been fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends continuing to follow precautions: wear a mask, social distance, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.