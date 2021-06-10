Illinois offering COVID-19 testing for elementary schools

COVID-19 testing is already available to middle and high school students across the state.

MOLINE, Ill. — Schools in Illinois can now offer COVID-19 tests to all students. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it's expanding testing to elementary schools across the state. Tests have already been made available to middle and high school students.

“Offering testing in schools, along with vaccination and masking, can help protect students, staff, and teachers when in-person learning resumes," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The tests are available at little to no cost. The IDPH says that testing will be free for low-income school districts that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 infection. Other schools will receive a discounted fee of $10 per test.

Schools can use the "covidSHIELD" saliva-based testing developed by scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. IDPH says the tests can detect the virus among people with no symptoms and that results are available within 24 hours of reaching a lab.