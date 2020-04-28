Illinois nursing home workers threaten strike in midst of pandemic

Workers at a nursing home in Galesburg and one in Sterling announced they would join the strikes on May 8.

ILLINOIS, USA — Workers at 40 Illinois nursing homes are threatening to strike over wages a day after state officials announced a jump in deaths from the coronavirus of people who live or work at long-term care facilities.

Members of the SEIU Healthcare of Illinois are negotiating with the Illinois Association of Healthcare Facilities to replace a contract that expires April 30.

The union at Galesburg's Aperion Care Home and the union at Sterling Pavilion gave notice they join the strikes on Monday, May 8

"They're the ones who make the food, wash their clothes, clean their room, help them get out of bed and take showers and even eat," Shaba Aldrich, SEIU Healthcare Illinois Nursing Home Union Vice President said.

The workers say the owners of the nursing homes have refused to provide personal protective equipment or appropriate hazard pay.