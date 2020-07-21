Illinois nursing home to start in-person visits soon

Allure in Geneseo will soon allow residents to visit with loved ones in person.

GENESEO, Ill. — Some Illinois nursing homes will start allowing in-person visits again.

The Henry County Emergency Management Agency is working with homes in their area to do it safely.

For some residents, they haven’t seen their loved ones in person for four months.

“Hi!” Carol Dobbels says hello to her husband Jim through a window outside of Allure of Geneseo nursing home.

She’s been visiting him for four months and those visits have only been through a window.

She says it's been hard to see him and not be able to go inside. “He would reach for the doorknob wanting us to come in and that was so hard to see him wanting us to be there to give him a hug or something.”

Allure has not had guests inside of the building since the pandemic started.

Active Living Coordinator Jane Scherer says Allure has had to work hard to keep spirits up.

She says there are extra check in’s on residents throughout the day. “Our mental health services director meets with residents one on one when they are having some struggles.”

Allure is now planning to resume in-person visits outside.

Henry County is working on guidelines for doing it safely that include masks on and everyone staying six feet apart.

Scherer says, “Those will be on appointment so we can staff it right and get the comfort level and make sure it`s all in a safe environment for the resident and the family member."

The seniors are now allowed to take walks outside or stay in and do activities right in their doorway.

Staff here makes sure everyone gets the one on one attention they're missing from their families.

Carol says, it’s nice to know that Jim is safe inside and getting the care he needs.

“I would love to go in and give him a hug. It is comforting to know he is safe.”