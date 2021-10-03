Illinois National Guard assisting at Rock Island County mass vaccination site

The new clinic will operate six days a week and replace other vaccination sites in the county, including the TaxSlayer Center location

MILAN, Illinois — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered thousands of National Guard soldiers and airmen to assist at mass COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state, including one at Camden Centre in Milan that opened Tuesday.

"This is the first time really we’ve used it for something as wonderful as this," Milan Mayor Duane Dawson said of the multipurpose building, which in other years was used to host weddings, dances and other parties.

On this day, most visitors were celebrating their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Most soldiers are very happy to be on this duty. Giving back to the community," said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Roxworthy, of the 634th Support Brigade Battalion of the Illinois National Guard. "It’s really just helping feed the process smoothly so we get as many citizens vaccinated as possible each day."

A new registration system called "EMTrack" puts information directly into the state's immunization registry so clerical staff doesn't have to do it by hand. Links to the appointment page are posted daily to the Rock Island County Health Department website and Facebook page.

Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said it was significant to look back on this day one year ago, when the QC COVID-19 Coalition held its first briefing.

"Covid-19 was brand new, we didn’t have any of known cases. Here we are 13,000 cases later and more than 30,000 people vaccinated in Rock Island County," Hill said. "I mean, what a year it’s been. But this is physical symbol of just how important scientific advancement is."