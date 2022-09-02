'It’s long overdue' | Some Illinois businesses excited to see indoor mask mandate lifted

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday, Feb. 9 the plan to end the state-wide mask mandate at the end of the month.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that he plans to ease mask requirements at the end of February means businesses, restaurants and bars in Illinois no longer have to require employees and patrons to wear masks indoors.

These were some of the places hit hard by the pandemic, and businesses in Kewanee say they’re hoping it will return business to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re very excited about it,” said John Cernovich, owner of Cerno’s Bar and Grill. “We think it’s long overdue, probably should’ve done it a long time ago.”

He added that Cerno’s hasn’t been requiring employees and customers to wear masks for some time now. Instead, he said they want it to be a personal choice.

Now, he’s hoping the state-wide mask lift will encourage more people to dine at Cerno’s.

“We hope with lifting the mandate it’ll help make people even more comfortable and lift business to where it was pre-pandemic,” Cernovich said.

Similarily, the owner of Hillside Florist said she hasn’t been requiring people to wear masks either.

“When we’re back in the back working it hasn’t affected us because we’re with the same people every day,” Teresa Mirocha said. “People come in and ask me if I need to wear a mask and I say, ‘That’s up to you. If you feel more comfortable with a mask then you should wear one, but if you don’t feel you need one then don’t.”

She’s excited to see it lifting state-wide, though.

“I think it’s awesome,” Mirocha said. “We all need to start getting back to some normalcy… and going about our lives again hopefully.”

Other Kewanee businesses aren’t ready to lift the mask requirement yet. Mike Karamajames works at The Barn House and said employees will still being wearing masks come Feb. 28.

“We’ll definitely until (COVID-19 cases) die down, I hope they do,” Karamajames said. “Our main concern is our customers, make them feel safe.”

He added that he thinks the state will continue to see more positive cases.

Mask requirements will continue at places, such as public transit and health care facilities and congregate care, where they’re federally mandated, through at least March 18. Masks are also still required for students and staff at day cares and P-12 schools.

Gov. Pritzker is still working on appealing a Sangamon County judge’s decision to temporarily block face mask mandates for 145 Illinois school districts.

The decision to demask Illinois comes as the state is seeing a decrease in positive cases and hospitalizations, Pritzker said Wednesday, Feb. 9.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,742 new confirmed and probable cases and 2,496 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

IDPH also reported 449 people with COVID-19 in the ICU and 243 people on ventilators. It said 20% of ICU beds are now available statewide which marks the fastest rate of decline in the hospital metrics since the pandemic began.