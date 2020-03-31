Illinois inmate dies from COVID-19; dozens more sickened

Officials acknowledged the difficulty they face in stopping the spread of the virus in a crowded correctional system.

JOLIET, Ill. — Illinois officials have reported the death of a state prison inmate from COVID-19 and acknowledged the difficulty they face in stopping the spread of the virus in a crowded correctional system.

Dr. Ngoze Ezike, the state's public health director, said a man at Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet had died from the respiratory illness.