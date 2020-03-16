Illinois House postpones session over COVID-19 concerns

The move comes after the closures of businesses across the state and the Iowa Legislature's similar suspension.

The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from spreading COVID-19 abates.

A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review “and should be considered ‘in flux’" because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Senate did not immediately respond to a request for an update on that chamber's schedule.