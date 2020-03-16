Illinois House postpones session over COVID-19 concerns

The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from spreading COVID-19 abates.
A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review “and should be considered ‘in flux’" because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.
A spokesman for the Senate did not immediately respond to a request for an update on that chamber's schedule.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the General Assembly was scheduled to return to Springfield Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lawmakers' scheduled adjournment date is May 31.