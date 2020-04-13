Illinois House leader estimates pandemic will put the state billions of dollars 'in the hole'

Illinois House Leader Jim Durkin addresses the unemployment issues the state is facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Durkin said each day across the state, government offices get inundated with questions and concerns from the public about the state's unemployment situation. Some people have experienced payment delays, others haven't been able to successfully file.

During the conference, House Republicans said the according to Governor J.B. Pritzker, staff with the Illinois Department of Employment Security have worked 6,500 hours of overtime to handle the high volume of claims.

The IDES website has included updated information about how and when to file unemployment claims. Claims are being processed alphabetically on certain days of the week. Click here to see the full schedule.

Claims cannot be filed online between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.