Illinois governor self-isolates after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will self-isolate for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The staff member tested positive on Monday, September 28 after experiencing symptoms. The staffer had been tested the Wednesday before during regular testing that the governor's office has each week; the staff member tested negative at that point.

Due to the positive result, Governor Pritzker and other close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days. This is the second time the governor will be self-isolating after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Governor Pritzker and this staff member attended events in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, respectively.

"Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions," read the statement.

Going forward, any staff member who reports to the office has to be tested and have a negative result before returning in-person.