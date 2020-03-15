Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close from March 16 through March 30

Governor Pritzker announced the policy in his March 15th daily briefing, making exceptions for drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery options.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced in his daily briefing on Sunday, March 15th that he is ordering bars and restaurants in the state to close their doors to dine-in customers from March 16th to March 30th.

Pritzker said that drive-thru, curbside pick-up, and delivery operations will still continue so that Illinoisans will still have easy access to food.

He also said that he is working with grocers, farmers, and distributors of all sizes across the state to make sure that shelves will remain stocked. The state government is ending a prohibition on late night grocery deliveries to keep up with demand.

The governor strongly pleads that residents do not hoard food and be purchase reasonable.