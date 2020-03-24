x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily coronavirus update

The governor gives his daily briefing, Tuesday, March 24.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to give his daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Check back here for key points from his address.

  • There are 250 new cases as of Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 case total to 1,535 across the state.
  • Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 16
  • The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has deployed 49 more triage tents, 40 outside Cook Countyto set up triage units outside hospitals to evaluate and treat patients with COVID-19 
  • Triage tents are up at 66 out of the 200+ hospitals across the state
  • When Governor Pritzker put out the call for retired nurses, doctors and other medical professionals to rejoin the workforce, they got 180 responses within 24 hours. 
  • Illinois is expected to get 300 additional ventilators and 300,000 medical masks

RELATED: Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Iowa

RELATED: Updates: How many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Illinois