Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily coronavirus update

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to give his daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
- There are 250 new cases as of Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 case total to 1,535 across the state.
- Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 16
- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has deployed 49 more triage tents, 40 outside Cook Countyto set up triage units outside hospitals to evaluate and treat patients with COVID-19
- Triage tents are up at 66 out of the 200+ hospitals across the state
- When Governor Pritzker put out the call for retired nurses, doctors and other medical professionals to rejoin the workforce, they got 180 responses within 24 hours.
- Illinois is expected to get 300 additional ventilators and 300,000 medical masks