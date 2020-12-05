Illinois reports 4,014 new COVID-19 cases; governor announces $25 million in infrastructure aid

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is launching a grant program to help give a green light to the summer construction season.

One day after projecting Illinois' peak of COVID-19 cases could be between late May to mid-June, the state reported 4,014 new positive cases.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed that this is the highest number of new positive cases the state has seen in a 24-hour period, but attributed it to additional testing.

"As you test more, you're going to get more additionals from those positive tests," she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has seen 83,021 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, May 12. On this date 144 new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 3,601.

Four of the state's 102 counties remain at zero cases: Putnam, Scott, Edar and Edwards Counties.

As of Tuesday, there were 4,626 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,215 of those are in the ICU and 730 are on ventilators.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a program to give $25 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to help jump-start infrastructure projects across the state. It's part of the state's $50 million Rebuild Illinois program. The governor said the money will help fund key infrastructure projects and reinstate skilled laborers into the workforce.