How Illinois regions in the QCA are doing with COVID-19 mitigation

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to address the state in his daily COVID-19 status briefing.

During the last week of October, eight of Illinois 11 regions went back under restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All regions except Regions 2,3, and 6 were expected to operate under resurgence mitigation framework by October 31.

Regions 2, 3, and 6 include the central parts of the state, counties surrounding Springfield, Peoria, and Champaign.

Some of the Quad Cities area is included in Region 2, which Governor Pritzker pointed out was creeping back toward unacceptable positivity levels.

During his briefing on Wednesday, October 28, the governor said Region 2 was up to a 7.7% positivity rate, which increased from 7.2% on Monday. Region 2 has 20 counties, including: Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Knox, McDonough, Fulton, Henry, and Bureau Counties.

Whiteside, Carroll, Lee, and Jo Daviess Counties are in Region 1 and have been over 8% since September 25.

Regions have to operate under resurgence mitigations if their positivity rates surpass 8% for three days in a row, if there is sustained increase for 7 out of 10 days or if there are consistent hospitalizations.

Governor Pritzker said Region 6, which encompasses counties is west-central Illinois, saw its first day above 8% on Wednesday.

"If the trend continues, the area can expect the same mitigations as the surrounding regions," said Governor Pritzker.

On Wednesday. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported an additional 51 deaths, and 6,110 new cases. There have been a total of 9,619 deaths.

More than 7.4 million tests have been performed in Illinois.