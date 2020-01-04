Illinois governor gives daily COVID-19 briefing, April 1

Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a daily briefing every day at 2:30 p.m.
Here are the key points from the address:
- So far, there have been 1,100 applications filed for retired workers to return to the medical field in the fight against COVID-19.
- The governor is continuing to ask licensed healthcare workers to sign up for an emergency alert system through illinoishelps.net
- State leaders are looking into potentially allowing fourth-year medical students and nursing students to join the fight against COVID-19
- A new relief fund has been set up to support artists and artisans impacted by COVID-19. The fund, the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, has raised more than $4 million so far to provide grants for nonprofit arts organizations as well as individuals. People can apply for grants and donate to the fund, here.
- On Wednesday, 986 new cases were reported, making for a total of 6,980 in the state. 42 additional deaths have been reported, making for a total of 141 deaths across the state.
- There is no vaccine for the virus. There is no known treatment, but trials are underway.