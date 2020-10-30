10 out of 11 Illinois regions to run under resurgence mitigations amid COVID-19 spike

On Friday, Oct. 30, Region 6 was ordered to join the counties operating under resurgence mitigations.

Ten out of Illinois' 11 regions have been ordered to operate under resurgence mitigations due to an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates.

The 10th region to join mitigation resurgence practices was Region 6, which encompasses counties in west-central Illinois. It saw its first day above 8% on Wednesday. Having kept an upward trend in positivity rates, the region was ordered to adopt stricter operations on Friday, October 30.

The only region left running under normal operations within the "Restore Illinois" plan is Region 2, which includes some of the Quad Cities area. On Friday, this region saw its first day above 8%.

"Barring an unlikely reversal of that trend, two more days at or above that 8% intervention threshold will bring Region 2 into mitigations in the coming days," said Governor Pritzker.

Mitigations impact service in the hospitality field, like bars and restaurants. Indoor service is not allowed under these mitigations and outdoor service is restricted. Social gatherings are also limited to under 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity.

Mitigations don't apply to schools or polling places.