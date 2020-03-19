Illinois governor gives daily briefing on coronavirus response Thursday, Mar. 19

You can watch the governor's entire update, here:
Each day Governor J.B. Pritzker addresses the State of Illinois with the latest coronavirus updates in regards to the state response and the spread.
As of Wednesday, there were 288 cases confirmed in 17 counties.
Here are the key points from his address:
- Three more deaths have been confirmed in Illinois associated with COVID-19.
- A Will County resident in their 50s
- A Cook County resident in their 80s
- A Florida resident visiting Sangamon County
- Additional deaths anticipated
- The first Illinois-related death was reported Tuesday. The patient was a Chicago woman in her 60s
- Financial relief coming to 20,000+ restaurants and bars
- IL small businesses in every county are now eligible to apply for low-interest coronavirus disaster assistance loans up to $2 million - apply at disasterloan.sba.gov
- Total case count is on the rise. There are 422 cases in 22 counties across Illinois.
- More testing has become available. Health experts say that when you test more, you identify more.
- National Guard looking to expand treatment potential possibly by opening previously closed hospitals.
- Essential services will not close: grocery stores, gas stations, roadways, etc.
- "There is no need to run out and hoard gas, food and medicine... There is enough to go around as long as people do not hoard," says Governor Pritzker