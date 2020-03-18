x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Illinois governor gives daily briefing of spread and prevention of coronavirus

Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to begin at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18.
Credit: WQAD

Every day at 2:30 p.m., Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a daily briefing on coronavirus updates, prevention methods and other necessary information.

Check back here for key points from his address, Wednesday, March 18.

  • There are now 288 cases in 17 counties, according to Governor J.B. Pritzker. 
  • "These numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better," said Governor Pritzker.
  • Illinois Department of Public Health had the first public laboratory to take in tests for COVID-19, without having to send tests to the CDC.
  • Governor Pritzker says essential services will remain available.

RELATED: Updates: How many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Illinois

RELATED: Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Iowa