Illinois governor gives daily briefing of spread and prevention of coronavirus

Every day at 2:30 p.m., Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a daily briefing on coronavirus updates, prevention methods and other necessary information.
Check back here for key points from his address, Wednesday, March 18.
- There are now 288 cases in 17 counties, according to Governor J.B. Pritzker.
- "These numbers will get much worse in Illinois before they get better," said Governor Pritzker.
- Illinois Department of Public Health had the first public laboratory to take in tests for COVID-19, without having to send tests to the CDC.
- Governor Pritzker says essential services will remain available.