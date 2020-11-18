Watch: Illinois governor gives daily briefing, Nov. 18

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives his daily briefing, November 18.

The governor of Illinois is expected to address the state about the current status of COVID-19 mitigations.

On Friday, November 20 the whole state will be under Tier 3 mitigations. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this on Tuesday, November 17.

Gov. Pritzker said - to put it simply - Tier 3 mitigations mean "if you don't need to do it, don't." He said these mitigation efforts are being put in place in an effort to avoid another stay at home order, like the state experience in the spring.

The entire state has been operating under resurgence mitigations since November 4 in response to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.